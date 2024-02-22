The 39-year-old has vacated his role as manager of Macclesfield in order to take on the role, leaving the Silkmen after less than four months at the helm.

He will work alongside Salford’s head coach Karl Robinson, who took charge of the Ammies after a stint as Sam Allardyce’s right-hand man at Leeds.

Salford's director of football Ryan Giggs said: “We’re delighted to have Alex join us here to expand our coaching staff, on the recommendation of Karl who was keen to bring him in. Alex will bring a lot of football experience with him and we’d like to welcome him warmly to the club.”

Former Hull City defender Alex Bruce has taken on a new role. Image: LYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Bruce was given his first taste of coaching in 2022, when he was recruited to work alongside his father Steve at West Bromwich Albion. He later joined Macclesfield, replacing former Sheffield United winger Mark Duffy as boss of the seventh-tier side.

He has left with Macclesfield sat fifth in the Northern Premier League Premier Division table.

A statement issued by Macclesfield read: Macclesfield FC can confirm that Alex Bruce has departed his role as first-team manager to take up a role at an EFL side. Whilst being disappointed that Alex has decided to leave the club at this stage of the season, we wish him well in his future career. A further statement will be communicated regarding our new coaching team in due course.”