Over three years have passed since former Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic left English football.

It marked the end of a seven-year stay in the country for Besic, who arrived on British shores when he signed for Everton for around £4m in 2014.

A defensive midfielder by trade, he featured on a fairly regularly basis for the Toffees before a tumble down the pecking order.

With opportunities at Goodison Park proving limited, he was loaned to Middlesbrough in 2017. He found the minutes he craved at the Riverside and amassed 56 appearances - more than he had managed for Everton - across two stints.

Muhamed Besic was a bit-part player during his time at Sheffield United. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

He landed himself a return to the Premier League with his form at Middlesbrough, signing for Sheffield United on a season-long loan deal in August 2019.

The 2019/20 campaign was memorable for the Blades, as they surged into the top half of the division following their promotion from the Championship.

Their success made it difficult for Besic to force his way into the starting XI under Chris Wilder and when his time at the club came to an end, he had been afforded just 13 outings.

Everton had plucked Besic from Ferencváros and the Hungarian outfit brought the midfielder back to the club in 2021.

However, after three years back in familiar surroundings, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international became a free agent earlier this year.

Reports last month indicated he was training with Irish outfit Shamrock Rovers, although there has been no announcement regarding a contract.