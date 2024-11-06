SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder saluted the bravery of his Sheffield United side, who dug deep to claim their most remarkable victory of the Championship season - by virtue of the most dramatic of last-ditch wins at Bristol City.

Harrison Burrows followed up his strike in the weekend success at Blackburn Rovers by providing an encore - firing the winner with almost the last kick of the game in the eighth minute of stoppage time with a sweet strike after substitute Ryan One's 86th-minute header from a corner had drawn the Blades level.

It was One's first senior goal for United.

The Robins had led from the 75th minute when Anis Mehmeti scored with a penalty after Sinclair Armstrong had been tripped by United goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

But they ended up losing their eight-match unbeaten record, as well as substitute defender Rob Dickie to a red card for pulling back Callum O'Hare, as the hosts lost at home for the first time since.March 2 as United warmed up for the Steel City derby with a fantastic comeback triumph.

Wilder said: "To get a result is fantastic and when you get those moments in a game, in a season or in a career they are a little bit special.

"I didn’t think it was a smash and grab. I thought it was a tight game against good opposition and one where we needed to raise our levels at half-time.

"After going one behind, we began to show all our character and we started to play in those last 20 minutes.

"Why it has taken that for us to play quickly with more drive, more intensity and more quality is beyond me.

"The players deserve an enormous amount of credit. It's got nothing to do with myself or the coaching staff.

"They put themselves in a hole with their decision-making and attention to detail and they got themselves out of it.

"I was a definite penalty and it might have been a case of poking the bear a little bit to get us going.

"But I thought the players were extremely brave and we were rewarded with a memorable winner and memorable scenes for the supporters.

"We had been wanting to get Ryan One on the pitch and he took that opportunity. Why it took the last 20 minutes for us to play with more drive and intensity I don't know but you have to give the players an enormous amount of credit.