Former Sheffield United favourite poised for switch to rival Yorkshire club

Nick Westby
By Nick Westby

Head of Sport

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 11:19 BST
Jon Egan, a former favourite of Sheffield United, is poised to leave one of the Blades’ promotion rivals for a move to another Yorkshire club.

Hull City are reported to have had a deal agreed with Burnley for the signing of the Republic of Ireland international defender, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

Egan, 32, signed a one-year deal to join the Clarets in the summer but the stingy nature of Burnley’s defence has left him surplus to requirements in Scott Parker’s squad, restricting him to just one start.

He made more than 200 appearances for the Blades, a number of those in their first spell in the Premier League under Chris Wilder.

John Egan, former Sheffield United defender, could be coming back to Yorkshire.placeholder image
John Egan, former Sheffield United defender, could be coming back to Yorkshire.

Hull are trying to tempt Egan into see out the remainder of his one-year deal at Burnley, at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers are working hard to bring in an eighth signing of a productive window before tonight’s deadline at 11pm.

Although they now look to have missed out on Liverpool forward Jayden Danns who they were trying to land on loan.

