Former Sheffield United favourite poised for switch to rival Yorkshire club

Jon Egan, a former favourite of Sheffield United, is poised to leave one of the Blades’ promotion rivals for a move to another Yorkshire club.

Hull City are reported to have had a deal agreed with Burnley for the signing of the Republic of Ireland international defender, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

Egan, 32, signed a one-year deal to join the Clarets in the summer but the stingy nature of Burnley’s defence has left him surplus to requirements in Scott Parker’s squad, restricting him to just one start.

He made more than 200 appearances for the Blades, a number of those in their first spell in the Premier League under Chris Wilder.

Hull are trying to tempt Egan into see out the remainder of his one-year deal at Burnley, at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers are working hard to bring in an eighth signing of a productive window before tonight’s deadline at 11pm.