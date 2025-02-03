Hull City set to lose out to Sunderland in race for Liverpool's Champions League debutant
The Premier League champions-elect look set to allow a number of their young players out on loan on deadline day one of them being Jayden Danns.
Hull had been in a good position to land the 19-year-old forward but it is now looking like he will be heading to promotion-chasing Sunderland, per multiple reports.
Danns has made three substitute appearances for Liverpool, most recently making his Champions League debut last Wednesday night in the Reds’ game at PSV Eindhoven.
He has also made one substitute appearance in the Premier League against Ipswich Town and in the FA Cup against Accrington Stanley in the past month.
Hull – who were beaten 2-1 by Stoke City on Saturday - have good history with taking Liverpool players on loan, having had Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho for spells last season.
If they were to land Danns he would be the Tigers’ eighth senior signing of a very productive window under new head coach Ruben Selles as he attempts to steer them away from relegation trouble.