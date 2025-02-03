Hull City set to lose out to Sunderland in race for Liverpool's Champions League debutant

Hull City’s bid to land a Liverpool youngster on a loan deal for the remainder of the season looks set to fall flat after competition from a rival Championship club.

The Premier League champions-elect look set to allow a number of their young players out on loan on deadline day one of them being Jayden Danns.

Hull had been in a good position to land the 19-year-old forward but it is now looking like he will be heading to promotion-chasing Sunderland, per multiple reports.

Danns has made three substitute appearances for Liverpool, most recently making his Champions League debut last Wednesday night in the Reds’ game at PSV Eindhoven.

Jayden Danns of Liverpool is challenged by Olivier Boscagli of PSV Eindhoven during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase. He could be a Hull player by the end of the day. (Picture: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

He has also made one substitute appearance in the Premier League against Ipswich Town and in the FA Cup against Accrington Stanley in the past month.

Hull – who were beaten 2-1 by Stoke City on Saturday - have good history with taking Liverpool players on loan, having had Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho for spells last season.