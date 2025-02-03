Hull City set to lose out to Sunderland in race for Liverpool's Champions League debutant

Nick Westby
By Nick Westby

Head of Sport

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 09:40 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 10:47 BST
Hull City’s bid to land a Liverpool youngster on a loan deal for the remainder of the season looks set to fall flat after competition from a rival Championship club.

The Premier League champions-elect look set to allow a number of their young players out on loan on deadline day one of them being Jayden Danns.

Hull had been in a good position to land the 19-year-old forward but it is now looking like he will be heading to promotion-chasing Sunderland, per multiple reports.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Danns has made three substitute appearances for Liverpool, most recently making his Champions League debut last Wednesday night in the Reds’ game at PSV Eindhoven.

Jayden Danns of Liverpool is challenged by Olivier Boscagli of PSV Eindhoven during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase. He could be a Hull player by the end of the day. (Picture: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)placeholder image
Jayden Danns of Liverpool is challenged by Olivier Boscagli of PSV Eindhoven during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase. He could be a Hull player by the end of the day. (Picture: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

He has also made one substitute appearance in the Premier League against Ipswich Town and in the FA Cup against Accrington Stanley in the past month.

Hull – who were beaten 2-1 by Stoke City on Saturday - have good history with taking Liverpool players on loan, having had Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho for spells last season.

If they were to land Danns he would be the Tigers’ eighth senior signing of a very productive window under new head coach Ruben Selles as he attempts to steer them away from relegation trouble.

Related topics:LiverpoolSunderlandChampions LeaguePremier League
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice