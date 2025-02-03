Steven Alzate says back-to-back victories is the next challenge as Hull City continue to improve under Ruben Selles without being able to pull away from the Championship relegation battle.

Only once this season have Hull followed one victory with another, winning three straight in 10 September/October days – their only successes under previous coach Tim Walter.

Selles has won four of 12 games, but followed each with defeat.

Hull were outstanding to beat Sheffield United 3-0, and played very well against Stoke City on Saturday, yet lost 2-1. They are two points above the relegation zone.

"It's a disappointing day at the office, especially when you've controlled most of the game and created chances," said Alzate.

"We're creating chances but if you're not taking them, it can come back to haunt you.

"For the first (Stoke) goal we just lost a bit of concentration, the second goal kind of just fell to their player in the right place.

AT A LOSS: Steven Alzate is not sure why Hull City are struggling at home (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"I feel like we've been struggling to build momentum, winning a few games on the bounce. That is what will bring relief to everyone, especially with the table so tight."

Hull have the worst home record in this season's Championship, and just 15 points from a possible 75 over the last 12 months.

"At home under the new manager we've played well," said the midfielder. “We'd be worrying if we weren't creating chances.

"In football sometimes you need that little bit of luck, that moment where it clicks and things start going your way. I don't know what the issue is (at home)."