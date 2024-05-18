Former Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan has claimed Neil Warnock wanted to sign him during the veteran’s reign as Middlesbrough boss.

Warnock was on punditry duty last night (May 17), as Southampton advanced to the Championship play-off final at West Bromwich Albion’s expense. His appearance prompted to Bryan to reminisce and reveal he was once wanted by the 75-year-old.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Bryan said: “Never forget Neil Warnock giving me a call wanting to sign me at Boro… No regrets but I do wish I took the chance to play under him, some man.”

Bryan was most likely on the books of Sheffield United when Warnock made the call to try and lure the defender to the Riverside. He made a total of 19 appearances for the Blades, scoring his only goal in a Premier League win over Manchester United.

Kean Bryan made 19 appearances for Sheffield United. Image: Sam Bagnall - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Now 27, Bryan is no longer a player having hung up his boots last year. His hand was forced by injury, which limited him to just three appearances for West Brom after leaving Bramall Lane.

In a statement issued when he retired, Bryan said: “Just a lad who grew up on a council estate in Gorton with dreams of one day being a professional footballer and that dream came true. To play in the Premier League and represent some of the biggest clubs in England is something I will always cherish and be proud of.”