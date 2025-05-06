Former Sheffield United, Manchester United and Derby County forward becomes free agent at 29 after release
The 29-year-old was once considered among the hottest prospects at Old Trafford and made 20 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring four goals.
While cutting his teeth with the club, he was loaned out to Brighton & Hove Albion, Derby County,. Sheffield United and Aberdeen.
He was allowed to leave permanently in 2019 and bouncing back to the Premier League has proven difficult for Wilson.
The former England youth international spent the 2024/25 season at Northampton Town, but the League One club have confirmed his release after just one campaign.
He is among 11 senior players confirmed to be leaving Sixfields this summer and his exit comes a year after he was released by Port Vale.
Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan said: "We have made some difficult decisions and it is never nice having to tell a player that their contract is not being renewed.
“Some of these players have been at the club a number of years and have played a big part here, helping the club enjoy some good times over the last few years, and all of the departing players will leave with our thanks and best wishes.
“We believe we have a good core of players here, both in terms of ability and culture, which is very important, and we are excited to be entering into discussions with our chosen targets to build on and add to that over the course of the summer.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.