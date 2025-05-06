Former Sheffield United and Manchester United forward James Wilson has joined the free agent market.

The 29-year-old was once considered among the hottest prospects at Old Trafford and made 20 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring four goals.

While cutting his teeth with the club, he was loaned out to Brighton & Hove Albion, Derby County,. Sheffield United and Aberdeen.

He was allowed to leave permanently in 2019 and bouncing back to the Premier League has proven difficult for Wilson.

James Wilson managed just one goal in nine appearances for Sheffield United. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

The former England youth international spent the 2024/25 season at Northampton Town, but the League One club have confirmed his release after just one campaign.

He is among 11 senior players confirmed to be leaving Sixfields this summer and his exit comes a year after he was released by Port Vale.

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan said: "We have made some difficult decisions and it is never nice having to tell a player that their contract is not being renewed.

It has not worked out for James Wilson at Northampton Town. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

“Some of these players have been at the club a number of years and have played a big part here, helping the club enjoy some good times over the last few years, and all of the departing players will leave with our thanks and best wishes.