Former Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest and Everton midfielder seals loan move back to the EFL
The 27-year-old has been on the books at Ibrox since 2023, when he was signed from Norwich City.
However, he has been a bit-part player this season and a recent report suggested he was looking for a new club.
He has now sealed a temporary switch back to England, joining League One table-toppers Birmingham City on a loan deal running until the end of the season.
The move has reunited him with defender Ben Davies, another former Blade, who made the same move from Rangers to Birmingham in the summer.
Speaking to Blues TV, Dowell said: "I am buzzing to get going, it has happened really fast but I spoke to Craig Gardner and Chris Davies [Birmingham manager] and they are both so ambitious. The lads here are absolutely flying at the moment and there is a really positive feel about the place.
"It is a good chance for me to come and play football, come and play for a team who like to dominate the ball.
“I have always thrived playing in teams that like to control the ball, and speaking to the Manager I was completely sold with the way he wants to play."
A product of Everton’s academy, Dowell was unable to establish himself at Goodison Park but had a number of productive loan spells away from the club.
As well as representing Nottingham Forest, Wigan Athletic and Derby County, Dowell helped Sheffield United clinch promotion to the Premier League in 2019.
