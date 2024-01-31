The 31-year-old had been a free agent since August, when he left Luton Town following the club’s promotion to the Premier League. After a spell out of the game, he has now returned by agreeing terms with the Bees.

Freeman, who can operate out wide or as an attacking midfielder, appeared in the Premier League as recently as 2020. His last top flight outing was during his time at Sheffield United, who he was released by in 2022 before he linked up with Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vastly experienced attacking outlet, Freeman has spent the bulk of the last decade plying his trade in the Championship. He has been part of promotion-winning campaigns in both League One and the Championship, with Bristol City and Luton respectively.

Luke Freeman featured for Sheffield United in the Premier League as recently as 2020. Image: Warren Little/Getty Images

A statement issued by Barnet read: “Barnet FC is delighted to announce the signing of Luke Freeman.

“The winger joins The Bees after leaving Premier League side Luton Town in the summer. Freeman has made over 350 EFL appearances and 11 Premier League appearances throughout his career.

“Having come through the Gillingham’s academy, Freeman signed for Arsenal in 2008. He would spend four years with the Gunners before joining Stevenage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Freeman spent three seasons with Stevenage in League One, playing over 120 games and scoring 17 goals. In 2014, he would join Bristol City and play a crucial role in their League One and Football League Trophy winning campaign. After 121 appearances for the Robins, he would then move to QPR where he would spend two-and-a-half seasons.

“In 2019 Freeman would join Premier League side Sheffield United and feature in 11 Premier League games in the 2019/20 season. Loans at Nottingham Forest and Millwall would follow before moving to Luton Town. The 31-year-old would play his part in The Hatters’ historic promotion to the Premier League.

“Freeman will wear the number 12 shirt for The Bees. Welcome to Barnet, Luke!