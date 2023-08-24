Former Sheffield United winger Luke Freeman is a free agent having been released by Luton Town.

The 31-year-old spent three years at Bramall Lane between 2019 and 2022, but made just 24 appearances.

After loan spells away from South Yorkshire at Nottingham Forest and Millwall, he made a permanent move to Luton Town last year.

He made 26 appearances as the Hatters sealed promotion from the Championship, but he has been released from his contract with Luton just one game into their maiden Premier League campaign.

Luke Freeman spent three years on the books of Sheffield United. Image: Warren Little/Getty Images

A statement released by Luton read: “Luton Town can confirm that we have reached an agreement with Luke Freeman to be released from his contract by mutual consent.

“The 31-year-old midfielder was signed by Nathan Jones as a free agent last summer and played a big role in the first half of the 2022/23 season.

“Freeman made 26 appearances for the Hatters, scoring twice – in the wins away at Cardiff City and at home to his former club QPR – to contribute to our promotion to the Premier League.