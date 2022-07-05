Ex-Sheffield United midfielder joins Luton Town following release from Bramall Lane

The 30-year-old started training with the Hatters as they returned for pre-season at the end of last month and has now agreed a contract with the Championship side, who finished sixth last term.

The Dartford-born player made over 100 appearances each for Stevenage, Bristol City and QPR before joining the Blades in 2019.

In three seasons, Freeman made just 15 appearances for Sheffield United while having loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Millwall.

Upon joining Luton, the midfielder said: "The gaffer has asked me to come down here and I jumped at the opportunity to. I’ve really enjoyed my time so far.

“Hopefully I can add to the quality that is already here. The gaffer and the staff have done an unbelievable job over the last few years so hopefully I can help the team move in the right direction and maybe go one further this year.”

Hatters boss Jones added: “Luke is someone that is established at the level. I have coached and played with him at Yeovil, then he did well at Stevenage, really well at Bristol City and then QPR, and he’s someone we’re delighted to get.

LUKE FREEMAN: Has joined Luton Town after being released by Sheffield United. Picture: Getty Images.

“He’s a fantastic character and a really good technical player; a left-footed, energetic midfielder who is attack minded.

“I’ve tried to sign Luke on two occasions before, wasn’t able to do it even though he had a real desire to do it on both occasions, I just couldn’t quite get there. To have finally got him is a big thing.