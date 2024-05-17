Former Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Wolves man announces retirement at 39
A well-travelled frontman, Clarke represented both Sheffield club over the course of a career that spanned over 20 years. In recent years, he has plied his trade in the non-league pyramid with the likes of Kettering Town and Mickleover.
He currently coaches within the Kidderminster Harriers academy and has hung up his boots to focus solely on passing on knowledge.
In a statement issued via Instagram, Clarke said: “20 years in the game, 23 clubs. This is my official retirement, it’s time to put the gloves away. Thank you to everyone that’s supported me throughout my career. The future for me is still in the game but this time as a coach.”
The forward made 87 appearances for Wednesday, scoring 18 goals in a three-year stay. He returned to the Steel City in 2016, spending four years with Sheffield United and notching 32 goals in 96 appearances.
Clarke spoke exclusively to The Yorkshire Post last year, opening up on what it was like to join the Blades having previously represented the Owls.
He said: “It was spoken about. There was a little hesitancy from myself to join, I knew there was going to be a backlash from Sheffield United fans and from Sheffield Wednesday fans. I spoke to Chris Wilder and Alan Knill about it.
"Chris Wilder was really good with me, he was just really honest. He said 'if you try your hardest, these fans will back you, win lose or draw, scoring goals or not'. He said if I show them 110 per cent then they'd be on my side and back me. Once he said that, I knew what I had to do.”
