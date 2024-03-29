Former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town man lands Swindon Town coaching role
The 45-year-old worked with Darren Moore at West Bromwich Albion and the pair were reunited when Moore brought Shan with him to Hillsborough and the John Smith’s Stadium.
However, Shan has not formed part of Moore’s team at Port Vale and has now been recruited by League Two outfit Swindon. He will assist former Rotherham United defender Gavin Gunning, who is currently the interim head coach at the County Ground.
Shan said: “I joined just over a week ago now, so I'm getting used to my new surroundings but I am delighted to be on board. The lads seem a real good bunch, so I'm looking forward to getting started here.”
Swindon’s head of football Jamie Russell added: "The reason why we've brought him in is because he's worked within the EFL and he'll offer support and guidance for Gavin during these final few fixtures of the 2023/24 season.
"Alongside that, he brings a wealth of experience from academy and higher-level first-team environments and he knows the level, understands the level and knows what is required."
Shan looks set to be in the dugout for Swindon’s Good Friday clash with Notts County, who sit 14th in the League Two table.
