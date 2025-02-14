Former Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland man appointed as Birmingham City's director of football
A combative midfielder in his playing days, Gardner had three spells at Birmingham and also represented Aston Villa, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion.
He started his post-playing career as a coach for the Blues but departed the Midlands to form part of Tony Pulis’ coaching team at Hillsborough.
Pulis did not last long in S6, meaning Gardner’s stint as an Owl was also short-lived.
He eventually returned to Birmingham, first as a coach and then as a technical director. The 38-year-old has now been promoted to the role of director of football.
He said: “I am delighted to have been asked to take on this new responsibility. Tom Wagner and Knighthead have brought everyone together, not just the club but also the city, and I am honoured to lead the football side of the business.
“We are building the foundations for future success at the highest levels. The club’s commitment to be a category one academy is key to this. It has never been a better time to be part of the club or a Blues supporter.”
As part of his role, Gardner will be responsible for overseeing the men’s first-team operation and the academy set-up.
Birmingham’s interim chief executive officer Jeremy Dale said: “We are thrilled to have appointed Craig to the role of director of football here at Blues.
“Craig has impressed throughout his time at the club, offering his technical advice across all aspects of the football department, specifically our approach to player recruitment.
“His knowledge of the club and the wider footballing landscape has helped to deliver change to Blues' football operations, and he has forged an important link between the boardroom and the changing room.
“As a lifelong supporter, and former player, his unquestionable passion, commitment and vision for the future, make him extremely well suited to the position of director of football. We wish him every success in his new expanded role.”