Former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal has been unveiled as the new head coach of Greek giants Olympiacos.
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Dec 2023, 16:04 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 16:09 GMT

The 58-year-old has been out of work since leaving Spanish outfit Celta Vigo in June but has now stepped in to replace Diego Martinez at the Karaiskakis Stadium. It marks his fifth job since his last stint in England, which ended when Swansea City dismissed him in May 2018.

He has joined a club that recently hit the headlines when their clash with Volos was abandoned. Police deployed tear gas to try keep Olympiacos fans off the pitch after a controversial VAR decision.

Some players were caught in the crossfire and were seen leaving the pitch clutching their eyes. Olympiacos are due to return to action on Sunday (December 10), when they are due to visit Panserraikos.

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal is back in management. Image: Aitor Alcalde/Getty ImagesFormer Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal is back in management. Image: Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
Carvalhal is fondly remembered by fans of Sheffield Wednesday, having established a strong relationship with the Hillsborough faithful during his time in S6.

He led the Owls into the Championship play-offs on two occasions but was axed when form dwindled during the 2017/18 campaign.

A stint at Swansea followed and he has since led Rio Ave, Braga, Al Wahda and Celta Vigo. He was linked with a move to Leeds United in the summer before Daniel Farke took the reins at Elland Road.

