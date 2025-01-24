Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Alan Irvine has landed a coaching role in the Premier League with Everton.

The Toffees are in a period of transition, with David Moyes back in the dugout at Goodison Park over a decade on from the end of his first tenure.

His coaching team is taking shape, with Irvine now in post as his assistant on Merseyside. The pair worked closely together at West Ham United and their partnership has now been renewed.

Everton have also recruited former Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam, who represented their bitter rivals Liverpool, as a set-piece coach.

Moyes said: "I'm delighted to have been able to add Alan and Charlie to our coaching staff. Obviously, Alan is somebody who I have known for a very long time and have tremendous respect for.

“His knowledge of the game, as well as his understanding of what is required at Everton - a club that means a lot to both of us - will be invaluable.

"Charlie is someone I have had several chats with since rejoining the club. He will be helping with set-piece situations, an area he excelled in as a player and one I believe he can really help us with now as a coach.

"The two of them, along with Billy McKinlay and Leighton Baines, give us a really strong coaching foundation as we look to make positive strides forward."

Everton’s director of football Kevin Thelwell added: "We're really pleased with the two new additions to David's coaching team.

"I've had an excellent relationship with Alan since arriving at the club. He's been a regular at our games already this season and his successful history with Everton puts him in a great place to hit the ground running.

"We're also pleased to welcome Charlie to what is a new role for us. Set piece coaches are becoming increasingly common in top-level football, such is their importance, and we're looking forward to working with Charlie.”

Irvine led Wednesday between January 2010 and February 2011, winning an average of 1.57 points per match across his 59 games at the helm.