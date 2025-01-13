Former Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion manager set for Premier League return with Everton
Following the dismissal of Sean Dyche, Everton have rehired Moyes as their manager over a decade on from the end of his first spell in charge.
Irvine, who represented the Toffees during his playing days and had a spell as a coach in the club’s academy post-retirement, is believed to have been chosen to be part of Moyes’ coaching team.
According to Mail Online, Irvine will assist Moyes alongside Billy McKinlay and Leighton Baines.
The 66-year-old previously worked with Moyes across his two spells in charge of West Ham United and boasts a wealth of experience.
He was linked with a coaching gig at Fleetwood Town in December, but an appointment failed to materialise and the club switched managers shortly after.
He has led Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion as a number one and worked for the likes of Newcastle United and Norwich City in coaching roles.
Irvine took charge of Wednesday in January 2010, but could not keep the Owls afloat in the Championship.
He was dismissed in February 2011, with his time at the helm blighted by off-field uncertainty.
