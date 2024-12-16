Former Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion man 'considered' by League Two club
The League Two side are under the control of former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam, who made his first step into management with the club.
However, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Adam is looking to bring in an experienced figure on board as a coach.
Adam is thought to be seeking advice and fresh ideas from a seasoned professional, with Irvine among those being eyed.
Irvine fits the bill as a vastly experienced coach. He has led Preston North End, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as Norwich City on an interim basis.
More recently, he worked at West Ham United as part of David Moyes’ backroom team.
A winger in his playing days, Irvine also counts the likes of Everton and Crystal Palace among his former employers.
He is currently a coach within the Scotland national team set-up, although it is not unheard of for people in roles to combine their duties with a job at club level.
His fellow Scotland coach John Carver, for example, is still expected to be part of Scotland’s next international fixture despite taking charge of Lechia Gdansk.
Irvine took charge of Wednesday in January 2010 but could not save the Owls from relegation to League One. He was dismissed in February 2011, with Wednesday languishing in mid-table in the third tier.
Fleetwood sit 17th in the League Two table, having won five, drawn seven and lost five this season.
