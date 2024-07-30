Former Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Hull City boss Steve Bruce is reportedly in talks about becoming manager of the Jamaica national team.

Bruce has been away from the dugout since October 2022, when he was relieved of his duties at West Bromwich Albion. While there has been talk about ventures into international management, the 63-year-old has remained unemployed.

However, according to Mail Online, talks have been held regarding Bruce potentially taking on the Reggae Boyz gig. Sources have suggested he is a serious contender for the role, with a decision expected in the next nine days.

Heimir Hallgrímsson resigned from the Jamaica role following three straight defeats at the Copa America. The underwhelming tournament display came as something of a surprise, considering Jamaica possess plenty of talent within their squad.

In recent years, they have secured the allegiance of a number of English-born players who are eligible for Jamaica. The likes of Brentford’s Ethan Pinnock and West Ham United’s Michail Antonio feature in the Reggae Boyz ranks.

The pair play alongside a number of former England youth internationals, including former Three Lions prospects Kasey Palmer and Demarai Gray.