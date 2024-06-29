West Ham 'reject' six-figure bid for ex-Sheffield Wednesday star linked with Nottingham Forest
The experienced frontman is entering the final year of his Hammers contract and his future has been at the centre of speculation of late. Nottingham Forest have been linked with a swoop, having sold Antonio to West Ham back nearly a decade ago in 2015.
He has since racked up over 300 appearances for the Hammers, scoring 82 goals and proving key across a number of managerial reigns. However, according to Sky Sports, Gremio have made an attempt to take Antonio to Brazil.
There was also uncertainty regarding his future last year and he was linked with both Leeds United and Celtic.
The 34-year-old is currently on international duty at the Copa America, representing Jamaica. As it stands, he will be reporting for pre-season training at West Ham following his post-Copa America break.
Although best-known for his exploits in London, Antonio is a familiar face in South Yorkshire. He spent over two years on the books of Sheffield Wednesday, scoring 17 goals in 84 appearances.
The Owls initially recruited Antonio on an emergency loan deal from Reading, adding him to the ranks temporarily in February 2012. His move was made permanent later on in the year and he continued to impress at Hillsborough.
Forest came calling in 2014 and he enjoyed a product year at the City Ground, later sealing a switch to the Premier League with West Ham.
