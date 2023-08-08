The 33-year-old has been a regular for the Hammers for the last eight years, accumulating a wealth of top flight experience and scooping a Europa Conference League title.

However, according to Football Transfers, Antonio is keen to leave the club and is “pushing hard” to secure a move away from the London Stadium. Leeds and Celtic are said to be among those interested in him, although there could also reportedly be interest from Saudi Arabia.

Antonio has one year remaining on his contract at West Ham and the report claims a “small fee” will be required to prise him away from the Hammers.

Injuries to Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph have highlighted the threadbare nature of the forwards department at Elland Road, and Wilfried Gnonto was moved centrally to lead the line against Cardiff City.

Antonio would bring plenty of experience to West Yorkshire, as well as his intelligent movement and eye for goal. He is no stranger to Yorkshire either, having enjoyed two spells at Sheffield Wednesday.