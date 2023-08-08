All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Leeds United and Celtic 'keen' to sign West Ham United's former Sheffield Wednesday forward Michail Antonio

Leeds United are reportedly keen to sign experienced forward Michail Antonio from West Ham United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Aug 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 09:30 BST

The 33-year-old has been a regular for the Hammers for the last eight years, accumulating a wealth of top flight experience and scooping a Europa Conference League title.

However, according to Football Transfers, Antonio is keen to leave the club and is “pushing hard” to secure a move away from the London Stadium. Leeds and Celtic are said to be among those interested in him, although there could also reportedly be interest from Saudi Arabia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Antonio has one year remaining on his contract at West Ham and the report claims a “small fee” will be required to prise him away from the Hammers.

The 33-year-old has been a regular for the Hammers for the last eight years. Image: Julian Finney/Getty ImagesThe 33-year-old has been a regular for the Hammers for the last eight years. Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images
The 33-year-old has been a regular for the Hammers for the last eight years. Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Injuries to Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph have highlighted the threadbare nature of the forwards department at Elland Road, and Wilfried Gnonto was moved centrally to lead the line against Cardiff City.

Antonio would bring plenty of experience to West Yorkshire, as well as his intelligent movement and eye for goal. He is no stranger to Yorkshire either, having enjoyed two spells at Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds have recruited three new senior players this summer – goalkeeper Karl Darlow, defender Sam Byram and the versatile Ethan Ampadu. Byram was handed his second Whites debut in the draw with Cardiff, while Ampadu was also given his first competitive outing for the club. Darlow was named as a substitute, with Illan Meslier chosen as number one despite speculation regarding his future.

Related topics:West Ham UnitedSheffield WednesdayCelticEuropa Conference League