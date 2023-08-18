Former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town defender Jack Hunt has joined League One side Bristol Rovers.

The 32-year-old was released by Wednesday after helping the Owls secure promotion to the Championship last season. He had been linked with a move back to Huddersfield, but has instead found a new home in Bristol.

He has signed a two-year deal with Bristol Rovers, linking up with ex-Manchester City man and current Gas manager Joey Barton.

Barton said: "We are really happy to welcome Jack to the squad.

Jack Hunt was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

"His experience of getting promoted out of this division as well as playing at a higher level is aligned with our intentions and I am sure he will be a great asset to our group, not only on the pitch but as an excellent character in our dressing room.”

Hunt began his career in West Yorkshire with Huddersfield before leaving for Crystal Palace in 2013.

During his time at Selhurst Park, he made returns to Yorkshire for loans at Barnsley, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.