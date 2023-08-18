All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Former Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Barnsley FC defender joins Bristol Rovers

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town defender Jack Hunt has joined League One side Bristol Rovers.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 18th Aug 2023, 09:21 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 09:21 BST

The 32-year-old was released by Wednesday after helping the Owls secure promotion to the Championship last season. He had been linked with a move back to Huddersfield, but has instead found a new home in Bristol.

He has signed a two-year deal with Bristol Rovers, linking up with ex-Manchester City man and current Gas manager Joey Barton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barton said: "We are really happy to welcome Jack to the squad.

Jack Hunt was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty ImagesJack Hunt was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images
Jack Hunt was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

"His experience of getting promoted out of this division as well as playing at a higher level is aligned with our intentions and I am sure he will be a great asset to our group, not only on the pitch but as an excellent character in our dressing room.”

Hunt began his career in West Yorkshire with Huddersfield before leaving for Crystal Palace in 2013.

During his time at Selhurst Park, he made returns to Yorkshire for loans at Barnsley, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

He joined the Owls permanently in 2016, spending two years at Hillsborough before moving on. He returned to S6 for a third spell in 2021.

Related topics:Jack HuntJoey BartonBristol RoversRotherham UnitedLeague OneHuddersfield