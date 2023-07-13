All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Huddersfield Town, QPR, Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers linked with ex-Sheffield Wednesday defender Jack Hunt

Huddersfield Town are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing former Sheffield Wednesday defender Jack Hunt.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:48 BST

The 32-year-old is a free agent following the end of his two-year stint at Hillsborough, which ended with promotion to the Championship via the play-offs. According to Football Insider, there is interest in Hunt from the Terriers, Queens Park Rangers, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic.

Hunt would be back in familiar surroundings if Huddersfield secured his signature, having started his professional career with the club. A product of the Terriers academy, the defender made 121 appearances for the first-team before leaving in 2013 to join Crystal Palace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was sent out on loan on numerous occasions while on the books of Palace, including to Yorkshire sides Barnsley, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls then signed him on a permanent basis and although he left for Bristol City two years later, Wednesday brought him back to the club in 2021.

Related topics:Jack HuntHillsboroughQPRCharlton AthleticBolton WanderersTerriersCrystal Palace