Hunt would be back in familiar surroundings if Huddersfield secured his signature, having started his professional career with the club. A product of the Terriers academy, the defender made 121 appearances for the first-team before leaving in 2013 to join Crystal Palace.

He was sent out on loan on numerous occasions while on the books of Palace, including to Yorkshire sides Barnsley, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls then signed him on a permanent basis and although he left for Bristol City two years later, Wednesday brought him back to the club in 2021.