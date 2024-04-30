Bostock, now 32, was once considered among England’s brightest young talents as a prospect at Crystal Palace. He represented England at various youth levels but failed to establish himself after a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

While cutting his teeth at Tottenham, he had loan spells at Wednesday and Hull but neither proved to be the catalyst for a senior breakthrough in the Premier League.

He left Tottenham in 2013, going on to represent the likes of Royal Antwerp and Toulouse before eventually returning to Yorkshire in 2021. He spent 18 months on the books of Doncaster, racking up 43 appearances.

Notts County came calling in 2022 but his association with the Magpies has now been brought to an end, with his contract not set to be renewed when it expires this summer.

The midfielder will, therefore, be available to snap up as a free agent. He may prove an appealing option to an array of EFL sides, especially considering the wealth of experience he has accumulated since bursting on to the scene as a teenager.

In a statement, Notts County’s board of directors said: “John and Tobi [Adebayo, also released] are two other players who have established themselves as huge characters at the club.

