Former Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Fulham man lands first permanent managerial role
The non-league outfit were led into the current campaign by former Premier League midfielder Nolberto Solano, following their relegation to the Northern Premier League Premier Division.
However, Solano’s time as Blyth boss was short-lived and his assistant, Stockdale, was placed in temporary charge of the seventh-tier side.
The former goalkeeper has now been unveiled as Solano’s successor, marking the first permanent managerial appointment of his career.
He said: “I’m absolutely delighted. A lot of hard work has gone into this for the last 10 to 14 days, to like say the interview I did about bringing one team together and when I say one team, it’s the whole club as we want the fans to come along with us.
“Again it could be the old rollercoaster cliche but things are starting to develop and I’m really happy where the lads are starting off and I’ve just said to them tonight that this is the start as we want the feeling from Workington every week.”
Stockdale enjoyed a long career in the EFL, representing the likes of Fulham, Birmingham City and Brighton & Hove Albion.
He also represented three Yorkshire clubs in the EFL - Rotherham, Hull and Sheffield Wednesday. His final stint as a player was at York City, where he also served as head of recruitment.
