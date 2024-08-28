Former Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Birmingham City goalkeeper lands interim management role
Blyth compete in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, on the seventh rung of the English football ladder. They made an eye-catching appointment in May, handing the reins to former Premier League midfielder Nolberto Solano.
However, after a winless start to the season, Solano has been relieved of his duties. He has been temporarily replaced by Stockdale, who had been in the role of Solano’s assistant.
In a statement, the non-league side said: “Blyth Spartans can confirm that they have agreed to part ways with Nolberto Solano. The club would like to place on record its thanks to Nobby for his efforts while at Spartans. Assistant manager David Stockdale will take charge of the squad as the interim manager ahead of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup tie.”
Stockdale dropped out of the EFL in 2023, when he was released by Sheffield Wednesday. He had been part of the Owls squad that had sealed promotion from League One in dramatic fashion via the play-offs.
York City moved to secure Stockdale’s signature, bringing him on board as a both a player and recruitment chief. However, the veteran left the Minstermen in April this year.
A vastly experienced stopper, Stockdale earned call-ups to the England squad but failed to win a maiden cap. He also counts the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Birmingham City and Rotherham United among his former clubs.
