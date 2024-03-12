The 65-year-old, a former stopper for the likes of Wednesday, Leicester City and Everton, has previously served in the same role at Burnley. However, at a recent forum for fans, Swansea’s sporting director Paul Watson confirmed Hodge was now employed by the Swans.

He is thought to have been in post in Wales since October, although his appointment has only now been made public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hodge plied his trade in S6 between 1983 and 1988, making over 150 appearances for the Owls. He returned to Yorkshire following the end of his playing career, serving as the club’s goalkeeping coach from 2004 to 2006.

Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Martin Hodge is working for one of the club's Championship rivals. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

His current club, Swansea have endured a difficult campaign and sit 15th in the Championship table with nine games left to play. They entered the season with former Barnsley boss Michael Duff at the helm, but he was dismissed in October.