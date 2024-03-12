Former Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Everton man now has key role at Championship club
The 65-year-old, a former stopper for the likes of Wednesday, Leicester City and Everton, has previously served in the same role at Burnley. However, at a recent forum for fans, Swansea’s sporting director Paul Watson confirmed Hodge was now employed by the Swans.
He is thought to have been in post in Wales since October, although his appointment has only now been made public.
Hodge plied his trade in S6 between 1983 and 1988, making over 150 appearances for the Owls. He returned to Yorkshire following the end of his playing career, serving as the club’s goalkeeping coach from 2004 to 2006.
His current club, Swansea have endured a difficult campaign and sit 15th in the Championship table with nine games left to play. They entered the season with former Barnsley boss Michael Duff at the helm, but he was dismissed in October.
Luke Williams was plucked from Notts County to arrest the club’s struggles and there have been promising signs in the early stages of his tenure. However, the Swans have continued to be dogged by inconsistency.