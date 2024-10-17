Fans could be forgiven for assuming former Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick is older than 32.

Burnley forked out £10.5m to prise him from Derby County in 2016 and were given four years of service in their midfield. Eight years later, he is no longer a player able to command such a fee despite only being in the early 30s bracket.

He was an experienced Premier League operator by 2020, when Newcastle United gave him the opportunity to test himself at a club of greater stature.

It did not work out for Hendrick at St James’ Park and he was loaned to Queens Park Rangers, Reading and Wednesday in his final years with the club.

Jeff Hendrick spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Newcastle United. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

After a turbulent chapter in his career disrupted by injury and plagued by form issues, Hendrick had an opportunity to make a fresh start.

However, months into the 2024/25 campaign, the Republic of Ireland international is still without a club. At just 32, he is not at the age when most players look to wind down their careers either.

While Hendrick’s stock may have nosedived, he still boasts impressive pedigree as a player with Premier League and international experience.

The summer transfer window may have long since closed, but clubs could still sign Hendrick as a free agent if they have sufficient squad space.