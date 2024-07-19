Former Sheffield Wednesday, QPR and Hull City man completes top flight move as two-year deal agreed

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City defender Moses Odubajo has completed a move to AEK Athens.

The 30-year-old moved to Greece in 2022 and has spent the last two years on the books of Aris Thessaloniki. After 69 appearances for the club, he has now sealed a switch to their Greek Super League rivals AEK.

Odubajo has penned a two-year deal at with the club, who are the only outfit to have won all competitions organised by the Hellenic Football Federation in their history.

Prior to joining Aris in 2022, Odubajo had never plied his trade outside England. He started his career with Leyton Orient, going on to join Brentford before playing a key role in Hull City’s promotion-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign.

Moses Odubajo spent two years at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: David Rogers/Getty ImagesMoses Odubajo spent two years at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images
Injuries slowed his progress at Hull and he had a brief stint back at Brentford before he sealed a return to Yorkshire in 2019. He was recruited by Sheffield Wednesday, although struggled for consistency over the course of his two years at Hillsborough.

He left for Queens Park Rangers in 2021, spending a season in the capital before seeking pastures new in Greece. While he may be the only Englishman in the AEK ranks, Odubajo will be playing with some familiar faces.

Former Brentford goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha and ex-Watford midfielder Nordin Amrabat are in the Athens ranks, as is former Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson.

