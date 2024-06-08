Former Southampton and Birmingham City man 'agrees' to join Sheffield Wednesday

Former Southampton and Birmingham City defender Yan Valery has reportedly agreed to join Sheffield Wednesday.

The 25-year-old currently plies his trade in France with Angers, having left English football two years ago. He had been on the books of Southampton, where he worked under Danny Rohl during the Owls manager’s spell as an assistant at St Mary’s.

It appears the pair could now be set for a reunion, with French outlet L’Equipe claiming Valery has agreed to reunite with Rohl in England. Wednesday are now said to be in discussions about the terms of a move for the defender, who represents Tunisia at international level.

Yan Valery worked with Danny Rohl at Southampton. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Angers are reportedly open to a sale, which it would most likely hav eto be with Valery under contract at Stade Raymond Kopa until 2026.

A right-back by trade, Valery amassed 53 appearances for Southampton over the course of his four years as a professional with the club. He had joined in 2015 from the Rennes academy.