Former Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion boss Oscar Garcia is said to be in the running for the Sheffield Wednesday job.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST

The post vacated by Xisco Munoz’s sacking is yet to be filled and an array of names have been linked with the role.

Among those linked is Garcia, a man familiar with English football having previously led two clubs in the Championship.

Yorkshire Live understand he features “prominently” on the club’s radar as they hunt for a Munoz successor.

Oscar Garcia led Brighton & Hove Albion into the Championship play-offs in 2014. Image: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty ImagesOscar Garcia led Brighton & Hove Albion into the Championship play-offs in 2014. Image: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
Oscar Garcia led Brighton & Hove Albion into the Championship play-offs in 2014. Image: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

He steered Brighton into the Championship play-offs in 2014 before stepping down at the end of his maiden campaign with the club.

His time with Watford was short-lived, curtailed by a health issue.

Since his last spell in England, he has taken the reins of Red Bull Salzburg, Saint-Etienne, Olympiacos, Celta Vigo and Reims.

