Former Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion boss 'in the running' for Sheffield Wednesday job
Former Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion boss Oscar Garcia is said to be in the running for the Sheffield Wednesday job.
The post vacated by Xisco Munoz’s sacking is yet to be filled and an array of names have been linked with the role.
Among those linked is Garcia, a man familiar with English football having previously led two clubs in the Championship.
Yorkshire Live understand he features “prominently” on the club’s radar as they hunt for a Munoz successor.
He steered Brighton into the Championship play-offs in 2014 before stepping down at the end of his maiden campaign with the club.
His time with Watford was short-lived, curtailed by a health issue.
Since his last spell in England, he has taken the reins of Red Bull Salzburg, Saint-Etienne, Olympiacos, Celta Vigo and Reims.