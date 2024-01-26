The move was all but confirmed last week, when his departure from Carlisle United was announced. Cumbrians boss Paul Simpson mentioned an Australian opportunity for the 22-year-old, who has now completed a move down under.

Central Coast Mariners are led by former Leeds coach Mark Jackson, who worked closely with Edmondson at Thorp Arch. Edmondson will also be reunited with Danny Schofield, another former Leeds coach working for the Mariners.

Schofield is also familiar with fans of Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers, having led both clubs at senior level.

Former Leeds United forward Ryan Edmondson has joined Central Coast Mariners. Image: Tony Johnson

Edmondson said: “I’m buzzing to be here, it was a lot of travel but everything is done and I’m excited to be here. I’ve known Jacko and Danny Schofield for a long time. Jacko was a massive part of my development coming through the Leeds United Academy.

“When he told me about the project over here, the identity of not just the team but the community around the place, it spoke out to me and was something I’d love to be a part of. When I got the opportunity to do so, I couldn’t turn it down.

"Every single footballer, every striker, wants goals and trophies. The lads are flying at the minute with 11 games unbeaten so I’m hoping to come in and get a lot of opportunities to play, score a lot of goals and win a lot of trophies.”

Mariners boss Jackson added: “I’m delighted to have Ryan on board with the team, he is a player that I have worked with before and know really well.