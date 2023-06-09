All Sections
Free agents from across Europe who may interest Sheffield United, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Fulham, West Ham United and more

Clubs across the world are preparing for a summer of transfer dealings.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 07:48 BST

Such is the strength of the Premier League’s lure, players from across Europe are recruited to play in England’s top flight every year. 2023 will most likely be no exception, with numerous clubs already being linked with overseas talent.

Here are nine players out of contract this summer who may interest Premier League clubs such as Sheffield United, Everton and West Ham United.

The forward was prolific at Lyon before joining Real Madrid, who he is set to leave.

1. Mariano Diaz

The forward was prolific at Lyon before joining Real Madrid, who he is set to leave. Photo: LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

The 28-year-old could add bite to a Premier League midfield and will soon be out of contract at FC Koln.

2. Ellyes Skhiri

The 28-year-old could add bite to a Premier League midfield and will soon be out of contract at FC Koln. Photo: Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Doherty has Premier League experience and his time with Atletico Madrid is coming to an end.

3. Matt Doherty

Doherty has Premier League experience and his time with Atletico Madrid is coming to an end. Photo: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

Barkley's Nice deal expires soon and he could add creativity to a top flight side.

4. Ross Barkley

Barkley's Nice deal expires soon and he could add creativity to a top flight side. Photo: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

