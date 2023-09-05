Although the summer transfer window has closed, clubs can still hand contracts to players who are currently unemployed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor said: “I will always want more in a window. We’re now going to target a couple of free agents because I still want definitely one more in, in the next week or so. As much as it’s closed, I’m still looking to do a bit of business.

Luke Freeman, formlerly of Sheffield United, is currently a free agent. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

"We want to keep improving the central position of the defence, and another attacking-type midfield player who can play off either side or a slightly higher layer. More options, I’m so comfortable with so many different areas of this squad right now, I just think we can get more.”

Taylor’s comments will have left many Millers fans scouring the internet for lists of available free agents.

Those who went searching may have been encouraged by what they found – there are plenty of talented players still available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although there have been no hints regarding specific players the club will target, here are four free agents the Millers could potentially look at.

Luke Freeman

One player Rotherham could attempt to sign is the experienced Freeman. He was part of Luton Town’s promotion-winning campaign last season but was a bit-part player, therefore the offer of more regular football is something that might tempt the 31-year-old.

He is no stranger to South Yorkshire, having spent three years on the books of Sheffield United.

Tom Rogic

An Australia international with Champions League experience, Rogic is one of the more high-profile players currently on the free agent market. His move from Celtic to West Bromwich Albion last year did not quite work out, but the Millers could offer him another crack at making an impression in English football.

Josh Onomah

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite spending time on loan at Stoke City, Onomah remains a free agent. He was playing Premier League football as recently as last season but has not played a lot of football over the last three years. A fresh start at a club where he could play a prominent role may be just what the 26-year-old needs.

Sam Clucas