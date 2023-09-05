Free agents Rotherham United could target including ex-Sheffield United, Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur men
After the Millers saw off Norwich City at the weekend, manager Matt Taylor revealed plans to “target a couple of free agents”.
Although the summer transfer window has closed, clubs can still hand contracts to players who are currently unemployed.
Taylor said: “I will always want more in a window. We’re now going to target a couple of free agents because I still want definitely one more in, in the next week or so. As much as it’s closed, I’m still looking to do a bit of business.
"We want to keep improving the central position of the defence, and another attacking-type midfield player who can play off either side or a slightly higher layer. More options, I’m so comfortable with so many different areas of this squad right now, I just think we can get more.”
Taylor’s comments will have left many Millers fans scouring the internet for lists of available free agents.
Those who went searching may have been encouraged by what they found – there are plenty of talented players still available.
Although there have been no hints regarding specific players the club will target, here are four free agents the Millers could potentially look at.
Luke Freeman
One player Rotherham could attempt to sign is the experienced Freeman. He was part of Luton Town’s promotion-winning campaign last season but was a bit-part player, therefore the offer of more regular football is something that might tempt the 31-year-old.
He is no stranger to South Yorkshire, having spent three years on the books of Sheffield United.
Tom Rogic
An Australia international with Champions League experience, Rogic is one of the more high-profile players currently on the free agent market. His move from Celtic to West Bromwich Albion last year did not quite work out, but the Millers could offer him another crack at making an impression in English football.
Josh Onomah
Despite spending time on loan at Stoke City, Onomah remains a free agent. He was playing Premier League football as recently as last season but has not played a lot of football over the last three years. A fresh start at a club where he could play a prominent role may be just what the 26-year-old needs.
Sam Clucas
Versatile and attack-minded, Clucas certainly fits the description of the type of player Taylor wants. He would add a wealth of experience to the Millers squad, having made 178 appearances in the Championship and a further 66 in the Premier League.