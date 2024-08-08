Fresh injury blow for Huddersfield Town striker as Michael Duff makes transfer admission ahead of League One opener
Fitness and form issues have ensured that the former Serbia under-19 forward has endured a tough time since arriving from Finnish football in the January transfer window and his woes have been exacerbated by his latest issue, suffered late last week.
Duff, whose side kick off with a tough League One trip to Peterborough United on Saturday evening, said: “Bojan was injured when we went to Austria (pre-season training camp_ and we thought it was more beneficial for him to stay back and re-hab as we had three games in six days and it was difficult to rehab on your own.
"But Bojan is (now) out for probably about six weeks. He played in a ‘bounce’ game last Friday and scored three goals in 28 minutes and pulled his groin. It’s good we were getting minutes into him, but just sort of where he is at, at the minute. We just can’t keep him on the grass. It’s a disappointment for him and us.”
Better news sees Ollie Turton back available following an injury issue, while Ben Wiles is available for the club’s opener at Posh.
"Ollie has been fit and training with us for the past couple of weeks now and got minutes in Austria – he was injured when we were out there” Duff added.
Town have so far brought in four new faces in the shape of Mickel Miller, Lasse Sorensen, Herbie Kane and Antony Evans and while Duff admits that the club are ‘a couple short’ in terms of desired new signings, neither is he panicking and is confident that new arrivals will join before the end of the window.
The club have been linked this week with moves for Wolves midfielder Joe Hodge and Luton Town striker Joe Taylor.
On the state of play in terms of the transfer market, Duff added: “We are probably a couple short. But there’s still three weeks. People are now going to realise that they are not in the team – whether it’s at our club or other clubs. Things move quite quickly now.
"The Premier League big boys are starting to come back from their holidays after the Euros and (there’s) a lot of pre-season tours and younger players that they take with them and there’s a ‘fall-out’ from that. I do think we need a couple more, but we have known that for a long time.
"It’s not been through a lack of effort and we need to make sure that they are the right ones as well.”
