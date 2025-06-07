When Bridlington Town offered to let Scarborough Athletic play rent-free at Queensgate until they can return to their own home 17 miles way, not everyone was convinced.

"We asked the Northern Premier League for permission and one of the things that came back was, 'That's not a very good business model,'" reveals Bridlington chief executive Gavin Branton.

"We said actually it is, because helping a friend is priceless."

The Seasiders go back a long way with the Seadogs, having taken the phoenix club in for 10 years when Scarborough FC folding left the town without anywhere for a non-league team to play. Now Bridlington have come to their rescue again.

In April Scarborough discovered collapsed drains and pipework had made routine work on their artificial pitch much more complicated than first thought. North Yorkshire Council, which owns Scarborough Sports Village, will foot the £3.2m bill but work could take the best part of the year with no start date.

"Without Bridlington, I'm not sure what we'd have done," says Seadogs chairman Trevor Bull.

Even with Town’s generosity, Conference North Boro are not out of the woods. Without their £900,000 bar turnover, and even with existing and new sponsors signing up, they face a "six-figure shortfall". Staying in the division is important for more than just football as around three-quarters of funding for their community foundation comes from the National League.

Two divisions down in the Northern Premier League East Division, Bridlington's Queensgate is not up to National League standards but temporary work will meet Scarborough's July 31 deadline, with permanent improvements to follow, to be funded by North Yorkshire Council and the Football Foundation. When there are fixture clashes, Scarborough's games must take precedence.

FRIENDSHIP: Bridlington Town chief executive Gavin Branton (Image courtesy of Bridlington Town)

"Our supporters understand the benefits and helping somebody," says Branton. "It's not that big a deal that Scarborough take priority.

"A Scarborough cup run will impinge us more but we hope they get to the third round of the FA Cup and play Liverpool.

"Our ambition is to reach Step Two (Conference North) in five years and that was part of the decision to say we won't charge because we're getting a legacy.

"We are getting a rake-off from the hospitality too so we didn't want to impinge any more on Scarborough's losses."

LIFELINE: Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull at The Scarborough Sports Village (Image: Richard Ponter)

Bull says: "We had 10 really happy years at Bridlington. We had two promotions and we had a great time. Last time we were averaging three or four hundred, now it’s 1,400.

"We're going to get the transport (for fans) sorted out and the mayor is helping with that."

For Branton, being able to help is just part of non-league football.

"I was at the first meeting at Edgehill Community Centre (in 2007 when the club was formed) and it was great to help," he recalls.

"There's camaraderie in non-league football and an absolute passion for it because you're so close up.

"And helping friends is priceless."

Bull and Branton spoke to around 250 fans at a meeting this week.