It is just over three years since Leeds United and Hull City last met.

The year was 2020 and stadiums were empty. Leeds were Premier League newcomers, fresh from giving Liverpool a scare on the opening day of the top flight season.

Hull were a club in the early stages of a rebuild, still bruised from the bitter blow of relegation to League One.

They were brought together by the Carabao Cup and it was Hull who came out on top despite the two-division gap.

For the first time since the 2019/20 season, Leeds and Hull are once again competing at the same level. They will meet tomorrow (September 20), at Hull’s MKM Stadium.

Both clubs have undergone significant changes since they met in an empty Elland Road in September 2020.

The Yorkshire Post has taken a look at what happened to the players who represented Leeds in the starting XI that night.

Where are they now? Here's what happened to the last Leeds United XI to face Hull City.

Kiko Casilla Casilla was required to step up and take a penalty in the shootout that separated Hull and Leeds in their last encounter. The experienced goalkeeper is currently a free agent having left Getafe.

Jamie Shackleton Shackleton is still on the books at Elland Road, although did spend last season out on loan at Millwall.