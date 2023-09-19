All Sections
From Ipswich Town to Los Angeles - here's what happened to the last Leeds United XI to face Hull City

It is just over three years since Leeds United and Hull City last met.
By Tom Coates
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:21 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 17:25 BST

The year was 2020 and stadiums were empty. Leeds were Premier League newcomers, fresh from giving Liverpool a scare on the opening day of the top flight season.

Hull were a club in the early stages of a rebuild, still bruised from the bitter blow of relegation to League One.

They were brought together by the Carabao Cup and it was Hull who came out on top despite the two-division gap.

For the first time since the 2019/20 season, Leeds and Hull are once again competing at the same level. They will meet tomorrow (September 20), at Hull’s MKM Stadium.

Both clubs have undergone significant changes since they met in an empty Elland Road in September 2020.

The Yorkshire Post has taken a look at what happened to the players who represented Leeds in the starting XI that night.

Here's what happened to the last Leeds United XI to face Hull City.

Here's what happened to the last Leeds United XI to face Hull City.

Casilla was required to step up and take a penalty in the shootout that separated Hull and Leeds in their last encounter. The experienced goalkeeper is currently a free agent having left Getafe.

Casilla was required to step up and take a penalty in the shootout that separated Hull and Leeds in their last encounter. The experienced goalkeeper is currently a free agent having left Getafe.

Shackleton is still on the books at Elland Road, although did spend last season out on loan at Millwall.

Shackleton is still on the books at Elland Road, although did spend last season out on loan at Millwall.

The defender spent last season loan at Millwall alongside Shackleton, although is now back in the fold under Daniel Farke.

The defender spent last season loan at Millwall alongside Shackleton, although is now back in the fold under Daniel Farke.

