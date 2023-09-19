Liam Rosenior will closely examine Leeds United's teamsheet when presented with it at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, but Hull City's coach will be wary of the bench too.

Rosenior was at the New Den on Sunday to see what his side will face when Daniel Farke's men come to East Yorkshire.

He was struck by the quality of Leeds' counter-attack after scoring all three goals that way but must also have noticed the threat increase when Hull-born Dan James came off the bench.

"Their bench was ridiculous," said Rosenior. "We worked with Karl (Darlow) last season and he was on the bench, it just shows their strength in depth. They have an outstanding manager at this level (Farke).

SCOUTING MISSION: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

"It's up to us to find a solution and play our way, with energy.

"They've got really good attacking threats and Daniel's an outstanding coach. They're really well-organised and a good team.

"All three goals came in transition which isn't a surprise when you can bring Dan James and Jaidon Anthony off the bench."

After the 3-0 win Farke referred to Hull playing on Friday night whereas his side kicked off at noon on Sunday. He was quick to say it was not an excuse, but did nevertheless bring it up.

Rosenior sees it as irrelevant – especially given Leeds' depth.

"This is the Championship, it’s going to happen," he said. "That's why you have to build a squad.

"Leeds can change five, six or seven players and not weaken the team so I don't see it as a real issue. Also, when you win 3-0 you have extra energy in your legs.

"I think it’s about how you respond but for me it has no bearing on the game."

Hull will assess if Ozan Tufan is fit to return from a thigh injury.