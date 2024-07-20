Fulham 'in talks' with Sheffield United over key figure after £15m bid knocked back
The 25-year-old only joined the Blades last year, suffering relegation to the Championship in his maiden Premier League campaign. He was among the side's stronger performers in a dismal season, appearing in all but two of their Premier League fixtures.
However, it appears Sheffield United could potentially lose the former Brazil youth international. According to transfers reporter Rudy Galetti, Fulham have engaged the Blades in talks.
A bid worth €18m (£15m) is thought to have been rejected, although the Cottagers are believed to be preparing another offer. Italian giants AC Milan have also been credited with interest in Souza, who the Blades signed from Lommel.
Souza spoke bluntly about his Sheffield United experience earlier this year when quizzed about his inability to break into the Brazil side. In March, he said: “My team doesn’t keep the ball much either. That’s very important for the national team. So it’s going to weigh a bit. And the players who went can defend and have the ball, so they can stand out more.”
He would arguably see much more of the ball with Fulham, who finished 13th in the Premier League last season. Souza is not the only player being linked with an exit, as defender Jayden Bogle is reportedly closing in on a move to Leeds United.
