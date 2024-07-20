Fulham are reportedly in talks with Sheffield United over midfielder Vinicius Souza.

The 25-year-old only joined the Blades last year, suffering relegation to the Championship in his maiden Premier League campaign. He was among the side's stronger performers in a dismal season, appearing in all but two of their Premier League fixtures.

However, it appears Sheffield United could potentially lose the former Brazil youth international. According to transfers reporter Rudy Galetti, Fulham have engaged the Blades in talks.

A bid worth €18m (£15m) is thought to have been rejected, although the Cottagers are believed to be preparing another offer. Italian giants AC Milan have also been credited with interest in Souza, who the Blades signed from Lommel.

Fulham have been linked with Sheffield United midfielder Vinicius Souza. Image: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Souza spoke bluntly about his Sheffield United experience earlier this year when quizzed about his inability to break into the Brazil side. In March, he said: “My team doesn’t keep the ball much either. That’s very important for the national team. So it’s going to weigh a bit. And the players who went can defend and have the ball, so they can stand out more.”