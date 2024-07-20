Leeds United have reportedly agreed a £5m deal to sign defender Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United.

Reports of interest in the 23-year-old emerged last week and it appears talks have progressed significantly. According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Leeds have now agreed a fee of £5m for the services of the former England youth international.

He is said to be due for a medical this morning (July 20) ahead of a permanent move to Elland Road. If the move is completed, it will mark the end of a four-year association with Sheffield United.

An attack-minded full-back, Bogle was recruited by Sheffield United in 2020. He had previously been on the books of Derby County, for whom he had amassed 90 appearances.

Jayden Bogle has been on Sheffield United's books since 2020. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

He has since racked up 103 appearances for Sheffield United, scoring 12 goals and registering four assists. The defender also has a Championship promotion on his CV, having helped the Blades escape the second tier last year.

Leeds lack depth in the right-back department and Bogle would restore some balance to Daniel Farke’s squad. Archie Gray was deployed as a right-back for the bulk of the 2023/24 campaign but has been sold to Tottenham Hotspur.

Connor Roberts. meanwhile, returned to Burnley following the expiry of his loan deal and Luke Ayling departed at the end of his contract. Rasmus Kristensen’s loan spell at Roma came to an end but he has since made a temporary switch to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Farke was quizzed about Bogle following Leeds’ 3-0 friendly win over Harrogate Town, but remained tight-lipped regarding the possibility of the defender’s arrival at Elland Road.