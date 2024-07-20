Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has insisted the club are in “good talks” regarding transfer business - but remained tight-lipped on talk of a move for Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle.

Concern has emerged among sections of the Leeds fanbase following a spate of departures from Elland Road. Teenage sensation Archie Gray has been sold to Tottenham Hotspur, while the midfield has been further depleted by Glen Kamara’s move to Rennes.

Leeds have brought Joe Rodon, Joe Rothwell and Alex Cairns on board but the outgoings tally dwarfs the number of new signings. Farke led Leeds to a 3-0 friendly win over Harrogate Town last night (July 19) and fielded questions on transfer business.

While he could not be drawn into commenting on talk of a swoop for Bogle, Farke looked to allay fears about the club’s summer business. As reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: “In general, as long as a player has not signed for us and is not my player, I don't comment on any rumours or speculation because I totally respect players that at the moment are not our players.

"I will just speak about the players who are here. I know that especially with our club after a few outgoings and obviously a few contracts were running out - there was Archie's transfer and Glen Kamara - everyone is panicking a little bit so that's quite normal.

"But I think we are on a good path and I totally trust our key people also that we can also support this team even a bit more. First of all we will have the guys back with Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober. This will be beneficial for us. Obviously there are still a few areas where we can and need to improve, we all know this. But we are in good talks.”

Leeds would have been on a much stronger financial footing had they beaten Southampton in the Championship play-off final. However, the Whites can hardly be considered among the Championship’s financial minnows.

Farke said: "Yes, it would have all been a bit easier if we managed to win the final and be in the Premier League for the financial topics and we could have also been perhaps then a bit more proactive in the market. This was also one of the disappointments after you have lost a final.