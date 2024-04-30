Fulham issued punishment over rule breach regarding Hull City's on-loan Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho
The playmaker is currently on loan at Hull from Liverpool but was initially developed as a professional by Fulham. He joined the Cottagers nearly a decade ago, in 2015, from London minnows Balham.
Fulham have now been issued with a punishment that relates to a payment made by the club to Balham when Carvalho joined Liverpool in 2022. The club have been fined £75,000 and given a suspended six-month ban from registering academy players currently or previously registered elsewhere.
A statement issued by the Premier League read: “The Premier League and Fulham FC have entered into a sanction agreement following the club’s accepted breaches of the Premier League Rules in relation to player registrations.
“The club will face a six-month ban (suspended for one year) from registering any Academy players currently or previously registered with another club and will pay a £75,000 fine. The suspended registrations ban commenced on 15 April 2024.”
Carvalho has been a key figure for Hull since joining the club in January, racking up 19 appearances and registering nine goals for the Tigers.
Hull currently sit seventh in the Championship table but could potentially book a spot in the play-offs on the final day of the regular Championship season.
