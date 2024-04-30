The playmaker is currently on loan at Hull from Liverpool but was initially developed as a professional by Fulham. He joined the Cottagers nearly a decade ago, in 2015, from London minnows Balham.

Fulham have now been issued with a punishment that relates to a payment made by the club to Balham when Carvalho joined Liverpool in 2022. The club have been fined £75,000 and given a suspended six-month ban from registering academy players currently or previously registered elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabio Carvalho is on loan at Hull City from Liverpool. Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

A statement issued by the Premier League read: “The Premier League and Fulham FC have entered into a sanction agreement following the club’s accepted breaches of the Premier League Rules in relation to player registrations.

“The club will face a six-month ban (suspended for one year) from registering any Academy players currently or previously registered with another club and will pay a £75,000 fine. The suspended registrations ban commenced on 15 April 2024.”

Carvalho has been a key figure for Hull since joining the club in January, racking up 19 appearances and registering nine goals for the Tigers.