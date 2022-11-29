England will only be knocked out at the group stage if they are beat by four or more goals against Wales this evening, putting Southgate’s men in a strong position to face either Senegal of the Netherlands in the first knockout fixture.
Southgate had named an unchanged line-up for England’s first two games as they beat Iran 6-2 before a 0-0 draw with the USA on Friday but the Three Lions boss has opted to make four changes with both Phil Foden and Jordan Henderson coming into the side.
Foden and Marcus Rashford will play either side of Harry Kane up front, with Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka dropping to the bench.
Ex-Sheffield United man Kyle Walker is back to full fitness after missing the opening two games and replaces former Barnsley defender Kieran Trippier at right-back. Mason Mount makes way for Henderson.
Yorkshire centre back duo Harry Maguire and John Stones retain their places in the heart of the defence, with Jordan Pickford remaining in goal. Luke Shaw stays in at left-back while Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice make up a midfield three alongside Henderson.
Wales have made three changes from their defeat to Iran, with ex-Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Danny Ward starting in place of the suspended Wayne Hennessey. Leeds United winger Dan James – currently on loan at Fulham - comes in for Connor Roberts as Joe Allen replaces Harry Wilson.
England’s starting XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Rashford, Kane, Foden.
Wales starting XI: Ward; N Williams, Mepham, Rodon, B Davies; Allen, Ampadu; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore.