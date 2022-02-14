Gary McSheffrey on why Doncaster Rovers can take inspiration from Newcastle United

After a stunning victory at Sunderland on February 5 - which followed a similarly stand-out away win at MK Dons on January 22 - back-to-back losses to Ipswich and Portsmouth have handed a reality check to bottom-placed Rovers, who visit Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

Concentration issues which have ravaged Rovers' season came to the fore in their heavy 4-0 weekend loss at Fratton Park, the club's 14th league reverse in their past 17 matches.

While not dressing up the nature of the setback, McSheffrey is conscious that several sides in the relegation picture are also struggling and he still retains an inkling of hope for Rovers, who still have to play Gillingham, Fleetwood and Crewe before Easter, among others.

Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey.

McSheffrey said: "When we have not capitalised with points, the gap has not got massive or much bigger because other teams who not really capitalised either.

"So no, there are still enough games. You look at the likes of Newcastle who have got three (wins) on the spin in the Premier League to see how it changes everything. You jump up and it can change the mindset and we still believe there is enough time and games and that is our aim."

Ethan Galbraith remains sidelined for the trip to Lincoln, with the midfielder back at parent club Manchester United receiving treatment due to a calf problem.