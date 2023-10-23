Golf star Rory McIlroy has revealed why he turned down the opportunity to invest in Leeds United.

The Whites were taken over by 49ers Enterprises earlier this year, with a host of high-profile figures coming on board.

Among those to have invested in the club are swimming legend Michael Phelps and golfer Jordan Spieth.

McIlroy has admitted to being asked to get involved, but insisted it was an opportunity he had to turn down.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "They asked me if I wanted to come on board and I was like, as a Man Utd fan, can't go anywhere near that.”

The 34-year-old would, however, be open to investing in his beloved Manchester United.

He said: "If another opportunity comes my way I will definitely look at it.