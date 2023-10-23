All Sections
Golf star and Manchester United fan Rory McIlroy reveals reason for not investing in Leeds United

Golf star Rory McIlroy has revealed why he turned down the opportunity to invest in Leeds United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 11:29 BST

The Whites were taken over by 49ers Enterprises earlier this year, with a host of high-profile figures coming on board.

Among those to have invested in the club are swimming legend Michael Phelps and golfer Jordan Spieth.

McIlroy has admitted to being asked to get involved, but insisted it was an opportunity he had to turn down.

Rory McIlroy is an avid Manchester United fan. Image: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty ImagesRory McIlroy is an avid Manchester United fan. Image: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "They asked me if I wanted to come on board and I was like, as a Man Utd fan, can't go anywhere near that.”

The 34-year-old would, however, be open to investing in his beloved Manchester United.

He said: "If another opportunity comes my way I will definitely look at it.

"To be able to own even a tiny, tiny, tiny percentage of the club you grew up cheering on would be very cool."

