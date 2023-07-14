Sporting stars have been coming forward to confirm they are part of the new era being ushered in at Leeds United.

The Elland Road faithful are still waiting with bated breath for confirmation of the 49ers Enterprises takeover, over a month on from the announcement of a deal being agreed.

Although there are formalities delaying the announcement, personnel connected with the takeover have not been shy in publicly aligning themselves with the Whites.

NBA star Russell Westbrook, currently of the Los Angeles Clippers, is the latest to do so. Speaking at a sports and entertainment summit held by Sportico, he said: “I was lucky enough to have conversations with some of the partners in this deal, who already have ownership, the 49ers.

NBA star Russell Westbrook has revealed involvement in the takeover. Image: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

“So I was lucky enough to talk through that with friends, talking with my business partner as well about different things and having conversations, figuring out if this was the right deal and how we could make it different.”

Westbook follows golf icons Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in announcing involvement in the takeover, as well as NBA counterpart Larry Nance Jr.

There was also set to be involvement from golfer Rickie Fowler, although Spieth has revealed in an interview with Sky Sports that Fowler backed out following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

Spieth told Sky: “I’m really excited to have a team I’m emotionally invested in. I’ve watched Premier League soccer now for the last few years pretty intently. It’ll be Championship soccer now and then hopefully Premier League very soon.

"It’s done. Myself and Justin, we’re involved in a very, very minority stake but within the bigger 49ers organisation that somehow figure out a way to beat my [Dallas] Cowboys every single year.”

The new regime may not officially be in place but plans to prepare Leeds for the 2023/24 campaign are pressing ahead. Two-time Championship winner Daniel Farke has been installed as the club’s new first-team manager, bringing with him an experienced team of coaches he has worked with previously.