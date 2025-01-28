Graham Alexander relieved Bradford City did not 'take the shine' off Walsall win

Graham Alexander was delighted his Bradford City players did not waste the good work of Saturday when bottom-of-the-table Morecambe came to Valley Parade in midweek.

The Bantams followed up their 3-0 win over the leaders by beating Morecambe 1-0, with Calum Kavanagh scoring the only goal.

It should have been more comfortable than that, but Alexander was pleased his side kept their third consecutive clean sheet in the league, and extended their run in all competitions to five straight victories.

Alexander, who rested Saturday's two-goal scorer Alex Pattison and Lewis Richards to the bench, was delighted with the mentality his players showed.

"I know what the game on Saturday will have taken out of the players, not just on a physical level but on an emotional level and that can sap some energy out of you as well," he said.

"Sometimes you get in two days later, there's a bit of a comedown and you have to get yourself back up again immediately for a game with not as big a profile and all the expectancy on the players.

"For me, the three points is massive today because it would have taken the shine off what we did on Saturday and what we'd done previously if we hadn't so I'm delighted with the players."

He felt it was two performances from his side, an attacking one in the first half and a more disciplined one to see out the second.

DECISIVE MOMENT: Calum Kavangh scores Bradford's opening goal

"I thought we were really good first half – dominant, aggressive, we created some real good opportunities and took one," he said. "We needed the second one to give ourselves a bit more composure in the second half, then we got a little bit snatchy with our chances and I think they upped their tempo and aggression and they put a lot of balls up to their front lads.

"It became a a gritty game in the second half and a bit transitional. But we had some really good chances we needed to take. The pleasing thing is we didn't give anything cheap or silly away.