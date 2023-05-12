The 43-year-old is a familiar face at the Eco-Power Stadium, having previously managed the club back in the 2018/19 campaign. The club have dropped into the fourth tier since his last spell at the club and he will have the task of rejuvenating Rovers.

They have just stuttered to an 18th-placed finish in League Two, finishing 20 points adrift of the play-offs and 12 points above the relegation zone. Here is everything we know about the man Doncaster are relying on to breathe life back into the club.

Playing career

McCann featured in each of the top four leagues in the English football pyramid. Born in Belfast, the former midfielder cut his teeth in his native Northern Ireland with Lisburn Distillery before signing for West Ham United. He only managed a handful of appearances for the Hammers and spent time on loan at Livingston, Notts County and Cheltenham Town. He then joined the latter on a permanent basis, becoming a regular fixture in the side before leaving for Barnsley after a loan spell at Oakwell.

He made 44 appearances for the Reds ahead of a move to Scunthorpe United in 2008. He helped the club gain promotion to the Championship in 2009 before eventually departing for Peterborough United in 2010, a club he also helped secure promotion to the second tier. He ended his playing career in 2015 with a brief spell at Northern Irish side Linfield. He also won 39 caps for the Northern Ireland national team.

Managerial career

McCann’s first managerial role was at Peterborough United but his tenure lasted less than two years. He then took the reins at Doncaster for the 2018/19 campaign, guiding the club to the semi-finals of the League One play-offs. However, after Doncaster missed out on promotion with a semi-final defeat, McCann left for Championship outfit Hull City.

Despite overseeing relegation to League One, McCann led Hull back to the second tier at the first time of asking and was awarded League One Manager of the Year for the 2020/21 season. However, he was not able to see out the club’s first season back in the Championship as Hull were taken over in January 2022 and McCann was ousted.

He returned to Peterborough in February 2022 but was unable to prevent Posh being relegated to League One. He was dismissed by the club in January this year with Peterborough sat outside the League One play-offs.

Management style

During his previous Doncaster stint, McCann tended to deploy a 4-3-3 formatipm but then set up with a 4-2-3-1 during his first season in charge of Hull. His previous Doncaster side attacked with intent and were one of the division’s highest-scoring sides, and he has also developed a reputation for being willing to blood young talent.

What he has said about his return