Grant McCann was unable to hide his frustration with the goals which cost his Doncaster Rovers team a victory over Walsall, but he admitted he had to be happy overall with a point against the league leaders.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It looked like being three when Billy Sharp twisted his body to put in a Jordan Gibson cross after 84 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann was unhappy with the part Doncaster played in both goals, but keen to keep a good performance – especially in the second half – in perspective.

"I thought it was a good game – two very good teams, two contrasting styles," commented McCann. "I thought first half we were a little bit too eager to go forward, we played too many longer balls, which they like.

"If we keep doing that, we're not that type of team. We're not a team with 6ft 7in centre-forwards and wingers, we need to play and pass.

"But we scored a really good goal by passing through the lines and finding Molyneux in a pocket, something we worked on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"(So) for us to concede so quickly is really frustrating. We just don't look after the ball and the centre-half steps in, a very good player for them (Taylor Allen) arrives in the box and we don't track the run. That was frustrating."

FRUSTRATIONS: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann was disappointed by Walsall's goals (Image: Tony Johnson)

Rovers did get the ball down more in the second half, limited the crosses Walsall were able to put in for their muscular front two, and controlled the game without bombarding the Saddlers' goal.

"Second half I thought we were much better – in control, we didn't give them many opportunities. We didn't have many opportunities but we knew it was going to be a game like that, and when we do get an opportunity, we score a tremendous goal – a great ball from Jordan (Gibson) and Billy does what he's done all his career," said McCann.

"The one time in the whole game when we don't pick a second ball up, it's a long ball into Jamille Matt, it goes into (Albert) Adomah, they put in a cross and it's a typical Walsall goal, something they're good at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All in all I'm probably disappointed we didn't win. On another day we win the game after going 2-1 up but it was a good game of football and I thought we stood up to a really good Walsall team.